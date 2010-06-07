Flotilla raid: Blame-game on in Israel

Israels military and political leadership are at loggerheads blaming each other for the bungled operation against the Gaza aid flotilla that left nine people dead and dozens injured.

Insufficient intelligence available for the operation,which was carried out by elite Naval commandos on May 31,also raised eyebrows on Israels spy agency Mossads role for failing to properly judge the situation.

Each of the two sides  political leadership and military  suspects the other of trying to blame it for the fiasco,daily Haaretz reported Sunday.

The politicians are pointing a finger at the Navys inadequate planning because of which the commandos lacked understanding of the kind of confrontation awaiting them. The General Staff,however,has reportedly said it was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Ehud Barak who were complacent about the flotilla and assessed that the raid would not raise such world reactions.

It appears the debate in the seven ministers forum prior to the raid was superficial and did not go into the operations details,the daily reported. Netanyahu was in Canada during the raid and cut his visit short to return to Israel.

Cooperation among various groups preparing for the Gaza aid ships arrival was deficient,the report said. The Israel Navy and General Staff had held dozens of meetings over weeks during preparations stage,but none involved other offices like the Foreign Ministry or government public relations experts.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) led the preparations not only for the operation itself but for all aspects. Israel Navy commander,Admiral Eliezer Marom,and other officials in the Navy drafted the operation with the participation of Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi. The IDF has blamed espionage agencies for not properly gathering intelligence,Haaretz said.

The Israel Navy is defending the raids operative plan and claims it provided adequate solutions even to the unexpected circumstances. However,criticism of the operation is increasing.

Officers have slammed the absence of the element of surprise and the decision to raid six ships simultaneously,which prevented concentrating a larger force on the Turkish ship Mavi Marmara,carrying 600 people and whose deck saw the deadly incident.

