Five held for helping Naxals plant bombs

The Gadchiroli police arrested five youths from Motha Jhalia village,who allegedly admitted to have helped Naxals plant explosives in a school. The blast had killed three policemen Wednesday. They said they dug a tunnel from behind the school to reach the plinth where the explosive connected to wires was pushed in, SP Suvez Haq. The villagers have complained that some of them were beaten up by the police after the blast. A probe has been ordered.

The SP also said that the village has at least seven members in dalams and Gita Kometi and that the deputy commander of a platoon who was killed in Govindpur encounter earlier this year also belonged to the village. One of the motives behind the blast was also to avenge that death, Haq said.

Asked how Naxals came to know of police movement,Haq said,They apparently got some input from a village that the SAG party had passed at the end of their journey from Gadchiroli.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App