Five held for helping Naxals plant bombs

The Gadchiroli police arrested five youths from Motha Jhalia village,who allegedly admitted to have helped Naxals plant explosives in a school. The blast had killed three policemen Wednesday. They said they dug a tunnel from behind the school to reach the plinth where the explosive connected to wires was pushed in, SP Suvez Haq. The villagers have complained that some of them were beaten up by the police after the blast. A probe has been ordered.
The SP also said that the village has at least seven members in dalams and Gita Kometi and that the deputy commander of a platoon who was killed in Govindpur encounter earlier this year also belonged to the village. One of the motives behind the blast was also to avenge that death, Haq said.
Asked how Naxals came to know of police movement,Haq said,They apparently got some input from a village that the SAG party had passed at the end of their journey from Gadchiroli.
For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App