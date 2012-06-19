Less than three months after Standard and Poors (S&P) downgraded Indias rating outlook,US-based Fitch Ratings lowered Indias credit rating outlook to negative from stable,citing corruption,inadequate reforms,high inflation and slow growth as reasons for the revision.

Fitch said a significant loosening of fiscal policy,which leads to an increase in the gross general government debt/GDP ratio,would result in a downgrade of Indias sovereign ratings.

In addition,a material downward revision of the assessment of the countrys medium-term growth potential along with persistent high inflationary pressure would hurt Indias sovereign creditworthiness,it said.

However,the government rejected Fitchs latest assessment saying it was based on older data which ignored recent positive trends.

While the markets had anticipated that Fitch would revise the outlook and so there is no surprise in the announcement,it must be pointed out that Fitch has primarily relied on older data,and has ignored recent positive trends in the Indian economy, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said in a statement.

Chief Economic Advisor Kaushik Basu said,There is also little bit of herding among credit rating agencies. We were pretty much expecting Fitch to do so.

Fitch also downgraded the credit outlook of seven public sector units  NTPC,SAIL,IOC,PFC,GAIL,REC and NHPC.

