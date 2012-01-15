First batch graduates from Oprah school for underprivileged

Oprah Winfrey said the first students to graduate from her academy for underprivileged South African girls were free to soar, during a graduation speech on Saturday.

Winfrey also praised the teachers,administrators,social workers,psychologists and family members who she said had ensured the students succeeded. Since the school opened five years ago,Winfrey said she has learned it takes a team to support students,especially those who have experienced the poverty and personal trauma that define so many South African lives.

Winfrey said she sees the students as daughters,and listed the blows they experienced: Divorce. Violence. Molestation. The loss of one parent. The loss of another parent. Sorrow. Sadness. Grief.

The first class to graduate from the school overcame adversity to see 72 of the 75 original members graduate. All 72 are headed to universities in South Africa and the US. Across South Africa,more than half a million members of the class of 2011 disappeared before the 4,96,000 remaining took their final exams,and only a quarter who graduated did well enough to qualify for university study,according to government figures.

Im one proud momma today, Winfrey said Saturday.

Winfrey,among the wealthiest women in the world,spent $40 million to build the school,giving it facilities many South African universities might envy. But she said the schools success was owed to teachers who came early and stayed late and social workers like one who travelled hundreds of miles to rescue a student who had encountered violence during a visit home.

Five years ago,11- and 12-year-old girls arrived who had never used a computer before,had gone to primary schools that lacked enough desks and chairs for all the students,had been raised by grandmothers or older siblings after losing parents to AIDS,cancer or crime. On Saturday,they were young women dressed in white on stage with Winfrey,headed to university to study medicine,law,engineering and economics. Winfrey notes the graduates were born in 1994,the year apartheid ended,into a nation that said: You are free. You are free to rise. You are free to soar.

