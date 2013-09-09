Ferraris,Bentleys,Bugattis soar in value as gold price sinks

Classic cars such as Ferraris,Bugattis and Bentleys soared by 28 per cent in value in the year to June,outstripping gold,art and luxury London property thanks to rising demand from wealthy Asians.
Property consultancy Knight Frank,which publishes an index tracking the performance of luxury goods,said the worlds wealthy were putting more money into tangible items that they could enjoy as the world economy looks to be recovering.
In July,a rare 1954 Mercedes-Benz W196 in which five-time Formula 1 World Champion driver Juan Manuel Fangio of Argentina won two grands prix,was sold at auction for 19.6 million pounds,making it the most expensive car ever sold at auction.
Its an asset class thats very rare and its very aspirational, said Andrew Shirley,editor of the report. A lot of Asian high net worth individuals have acquired classic cars…They keep them in their garage in the UK or Europe and they come over and drive them in rallies.
This is in stark contrast to gold,seen as a safe haven investment in difficult periods,whose value has slumped by 23 percent over the same period following a 12-year bull run.
The thing about gold is that its tangible in the sense its a physical thing but theres no great enjoyment to be had from gold…Whereas a classic car,its still a safe haven play but its something youre going to enjoy, Shirley said.
