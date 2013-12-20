FBI arrests suspected Babbar Khalsa militant in US

A 39 year old Indian-American man,who received asylum in the US,has been arrested by the FBI on charges of providing material support to Sikh separatist groups planning terrorist attacks in India.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Balwinder Singh of Reno,Nevada,Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists,conspiracy to murder or otherwise harm persons in a foreign country and other lesser counts involving immigration records.

Singh,aka Jhajj,aka Happy,Possi,Baljit Singh,is allegedly linked to two terrorist organisations  Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF).

After an extensive investigation,the FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) of Northern Nevada has disrupted an individuals involvement in facilitation activities in support of a foreign terrorist organisation,targeting an ally of the US, FBI Special Agent in-charge Laura Bucheit said.

He is scheduled to appear before a US Magistrate Judge on December 20 for an initial appearance and arraignment.

Singh,an Indian citizen,who fled to the US and claimed asylum,is now a permanent US resident. He has been charged in an indictment with one count of conspiracy to murder,kidnap and maim persons in a foreign country,one count of conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists,one count of making a false statement on an immigration document,two counts of use of an immigration document procured by fraud,and one count of unlawful production of an identification document.

If convicted,Singh faces up to life in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count.

In the indictment,the FBI alleged that the object of the conspiracy was to advance the goals of BKI and KZF by raising money and obtaining weapons to support acts of terrorism in India.

It is alleged that the conspiracy began around November 30,1997 after which Singh used a false identity and obtained false identification documents in the United States so that he could travel back to India without being apprehended by the Indian authorities.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App