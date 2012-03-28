Facebook has released a trove of Mark Zuckerbergs emails from his days at Harvard,with the aim of quashing an entrepreneurs claims that he owns 50 per cent of the social networks chiefs stake in the company.

Paul Ceglia,who employed Zuckerberg for a brief period in 2003 while he was at Harvard to work on a website he owned called Streetfax,filed a lawsuit in 2010 claiming that within this contract,he had invested 1,000 dollars in what was to become Facebook.

The American entrepreneur had originally claimed that Zuckerberg owed him 84 per cent of his own stake in Facebook. But he later amended this to 50 per cent.

As part of his defence,Ceglia attached emails as proof of this exchange between himself and Zuckerberg.

Facebooks lawyers have now produced emails which Zuckerberg and Ceglia allegedly exchanged in 2004 from the Harvard University server,The Telegraph reports.

None of Ceglias claims about his share in Facebook are contained in these emails.

According to the report,Ceglia produced emails in word documents,and not in an email format,claiming that his emails were routinely deleted by the service he used to use,so as a precaution he used to copy and paste all emails over into a document.

Facebooks lawyers,however,said that the fact these emails do not exist in their original format,shows they are obvious fraud

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App