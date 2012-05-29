Express media school 3rd batch graduates

Twenty-one aspiring journalists were awarded their degrees at this years convocation of the Express Institute of Media Studies (EXIMS),the Express groups journalism school,on Monday.

Present at the third annual convocation of EXIMS with ready advice and encouragement was Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi,along with Editor-in-Chief of the Express group Shekhar Gupta.

Delivering the convocation address,Quraishi spoke of the importance of credibility in journalism. Do not go in for sensationalism,do your research,do your home work,and you will never go wrong, he said. He also pointed out the role played by media as partner in the Election Commissions efforts at safeguarding the countrys democracy by ensuring free and fair elections. You are our eyes and ears. We tell our officers,if they see anything in the media,do not wait for a formal complaint. We send our observers to elections,you are doing the same thing. Weve been able to keep an eye on things partly because of you, he said.

Calling for speeding up of the process electoral reforms in India he said that country-wide consultations organised by the Law Ministry and the Election Commission with various stakeholders had yielded consensus on a wide range of reforms. That Bill should have been presented before Parliament by now. If you point this out,it should come in the next session, he added,asking for support from the journalistic community. Urban apathy is an issue. There is 25 or 30 per cent of turnout. If you do not come out and vote,what right do you have to complain? We have to increase peoples participation, he said,adding that the commissions efforts had led to considerable increase in voter participation and boosted faith in electoral system among stakeholders,including political parties.

All of you,wherever and whatever you do,you have learned from the best…The tools you have are the sharpest and your work has shown that youve learned to use them well. Always look at each story as if it is your first story. Thats what makes life fun. Fill your life with new experiences all the time, said Shekhar Gupta,addressing the batch.

For students,the night was the culmination of a year spent learning journalism on the job.

The best part of the year was our internship with the Express group and field reporting,for example during the Punjab elections. We all figured what we were good at. Now I hope for a career in sports journalism, said Chinmay Brahme who was awarded the first rank for scoring the highest in his batch.

EXIMS is the best head start we could have got. As students we were always treated as members of the Express family and we are grateful for that, said Srinath Rao,who won the Deans prize for his performance.

Ardhra Nair and Srishti Pandey were conferred Best all-rounder medals.

