A controversy-prone former mayor in America has landed himself in a soup again,this time for his remarks targeting dirty Asian businesses in his poor black-majority district,a slur that invited all-round criticism.

Washington Councilman Marion Barry spent Friday firmly defending,explaining and elaborating upon his comments,which many feel were disparaging to Asians.

Addressing his victory rally after being nominated by the Democrats for a third consecutive term in DC Council,Barry on Wednesday said: We got to do something about these Asians coming in and opening up businesses and dirty shops. He continued,They ought to go. But we need African-American businesspeople to be able to take their places,too.

76-year-old Barry apologised two days later after being hit by a barrage of criticism,and said he made a mistake by referring to a particular group. He said he was actually trying to refer to vendors who do not hire locals,and sell unhealthy food.

Im very sorry for offending the Asian American community…although (my remarks were) taken out of context by many about the conditions of some Ward 8 carryouts, he tweeted. He said that he was referring only to some Asian American businesses that do not contribute to the neighbourhood.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App