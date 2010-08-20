Essar Oil refinery expansion by Mar

Essar Energy on Thursday said the mechanical works relating to Essar Oils phase I refinery expansion at Vadinar in Gujarat will be completed by March.

This is despite two of the nine process units  the VGO hydro-treater and the delayed coker unit – being three months behind schedule,Essar Energy said while detailing its earnings for the six months to June,2010.  Production (at the refinery) is expected to commence within the next 12 months, the release said.

Essar Oil currently has refining capacity of 14 million tonne,which it plans to raise to 18 million tonne under phase I. It also plans to expand it further to 36 million tonne under phase II.

Completion of phase I refinery expansion will increase capacity to 3,75,000 barrels per day from 3,00,000 barrels per day and also improve complexity to 11.8 from 6.1,which in turn will improve gross refining margin,the release said.

In January-June,the Vadinar refinery processed 7.28 million tonne of crude oil,up 19.9% from the same period a year ago. Essar Energy is holding company of listed entity Essar Oil and closely-held Essar Power.

