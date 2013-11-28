Employers will be afraid to hire women workers,says SP MP

While the sexual assault case involving Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal has put the spotlight on the law against sexual harassment at the workplace,Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Agarwal Wednesday kicked up a controversy by voicing his apprehensions over its misuse.

I have always had apprehensions about the misuse of the law against sexual harassment at the workplace on the similar lines as the anti-dowry and anti-SC/ST atrocities Acts have come to be misused in many instances. If similar misuse happens,employers will be afraid to hire women employees, Agarwal said.

Agarwal,however,sought to delink his remarks from the current controversy over the sexual assault case against

Tejpal. ENS

