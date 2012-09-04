Emirates contributed $631 million to India

Making a case for the expansion of Emirates in India,a study claims that the Dubai-based airline has contributed $631 million to the Indian economy between 2008-09 and 2010-11. The airlines could add another $106 million to the countrys treasury if it is allowed to expand to four more destinations in India namely Amritsar,Pune,Mangalore and Trichy.

Emirates in India  Assessment of Economic Impact and Regional Benefits ,a report funded by Emirates and undertaken by National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER),says that its expansion could create 13,011 jobs.

At present,the airline operates out of 10 destinations in India.

However,the government has decided on not signing any new bilaterals to protect Indian carriers,especially the national carrier Air India. The Comptroller and Auditor General,in its report,had also said that granting sixth freedom rights to international carriers has impacted the Indian carriers the most.

The rights allow and international airline to carry passengers from the source country to a third country through its hub.

Air India has said that its losing market share in the international sector because of the expansion of airline like Emirates that operates from 10 cities in the country.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App