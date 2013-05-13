Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares hit all-time high ahead of Jan-March earnings

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares hit all-time high ahead of Jan-March earnings

Shares in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd gain as much as 2.9 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 2,152.

Written by Reuters | Published: May 13, 2013 12:54:50 pm
Related News

Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd gain as much as 2.9 percent to an all-time high of 2,152 rupees on hopes the Indian drugmaker will beat earnings estimates for the March quarter by a wide margin,according to multiple dealers.

They cite market speculations that Dr. Reddy’s Labs will report a net profit of over 5 billion rupees ($91.43 million) for the January-March period versus analyst estimates of 4.46 billion rupees as provided by Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Dr.Reddy’s shares up 1.3 percent at 0704 GMT.

The company spokesman refrained from comment.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now