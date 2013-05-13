Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares hit all-time high ahead of Jan-March earnings

Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd gain as much as 2.9 percent to an all-time high of 2,152 rupees on hopes the Indian drugmaker will beat earnings estimates for the March quarter by a wide margin,according to multiple dealers.

They cite market speculations that Dr. Reddy’s Labs will report a net profit of over 5 billion rupees ($91.43 million) for the January-March period versus analyst estimates of 4.46 billion rupees as provided by Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Dr.Reddy’s shares up 1.3 percent at 0704 GMT.

The company spokesman refrained from comment.

