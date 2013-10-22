DLF gives R1,337 cr contract to L&T

Indias largest realty firm DLF on Monday said it has given a Rs 1,337 crore contract to Larsen & Toubro for construction of its luxury residential project in Gurgaon.

The company is developing a high-end housing project The Crest in Gurgaon,comprising 765 units,of which about 250 flats have already been launched and sold.

DLF has appointed construction major L&T Construction as general contractor to build the luxury residential development, the company said in a statement.

The total contract is valued at approximately Rs 1,337 crore and is in line with DLFs philosophy of associating with reputed national and international construction giants for development of its new projects, DLF said.

The real estate major had decided to outsource the construction jobs to third parties for expediting the deliveries of its projects across the country.

L&T shares ended the day at Rs 925.15,up 6.05 per cent on the BSE. During the day,the stock gained 6.47 per cent to Rs 928.80.

