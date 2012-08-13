Dismissed Pak DAG to serve Hindus in Sindh

A senior Pakistani lawyer who was dismissed from government job for performing voluntary service at Indian shrines had said he intends to serve Hindu families in Sindh to promote interfaith harmony and the soft image of Muslims.

Khurshid Khan,who was recently removed from the post of Deputy Attorney General after he angered lawyers associations by washing dishes and polishing shoes at Indian shrines,told reporters in Peshawar that he would travel to Jacobabad in Sindh as part of his sevadari mission.

Reports had suggested that dozens of Hindu families from Jacobabad intended to migrate to India due to forced conversions and kidnapping for ransom. Pakistani immigration authorities on Friday barred a group of about 250 Hindus from travelling to India but later allowed them to cross the Wagah border.

Khan said he intended to serve the Hindu community which was unhappy with elements in the local Muslim community in Jacobabad. I will stay in Jacobabad and Sukkur till Eid-ul-Fitr to serve the Hindu families in the area, he told The News daily.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App