Development under Modi regime a myth,says Zadafia

Ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections later this year,Mahagujarat Janata Party president Gordhan Zadafia,who was minister of state for Home in Narendra Modis first tenure,on Wednesday launched a campaign to puncture the Gujarat Chief Ministers claims on development during his regime.

A myth has been created about the development of Gujarat under Modis regime. For a person who is projecting himself for the Prime Minister,his myth needs to be exposed, Zadafia said at a press conference here.

He presented figures collected through RTI ,he said A lot of publicity was done about the five Vibrant Gujarat summits and investments of Rs 39.60 lakh crore. But the RTI figures show actual investment was only Rs 1.85 lakh crore. This means only about 4.68 per cent of the investments materialised, Zadafia said.

