Its an ornate but not lavish two-storey house tucked away at the end of a mud clogged street. This is where Pakistans intelligence agency believes Osama bin Laden lived for nearly a year until he moved into the villa in which he was eventually killed.

The residence in the frontier town of Haripur was one of five safe houses used by the slain al-Qaeda leader while on the run in Pakistan according to information revealed by his youngest wife,who has been detained.

Retired Pakistani Brig. Shaukat Qadir,who has spent the last eight months tracking Osamas movements,said he was taken to the Haripur house last November by ISI agents who located it from a description they got from Amal Ahmed Abdel-Fatah al-Sada.

Qadir,a 35-year army veteran who is now a security consultant,was given rare access to transcripts of ISI interrogation of al-Sada. He provided the AP with details. According to the interrogation report,Osama lived in five safe houses and fathered four children. But investigators have only located the houses in Abbottabad and Haripur. Al-Sadas descriptions of the homes have been vague and the Haripur house was found only after a series of hits and misses.

She knew only that it was located on the edge of Haripur,it was two-storeys and it had a basement. It apparently was used by Osama while he waited for construction crews to finish his new home Abbottabad.

Investigators scoured the area looking for properties until they found the Haripur house in Naseem town. Like the CIA,the Pakistani agency also tracked the movements of Osamas Pakistani courier who used the pseudonym Abu Ahmed al-Kuwaiti and his brother. The two were ethnic Pashtuns. The ISI discovered that the Haripur house,like the land on which Osamas Abbottabad villa was built,was rented by two Pashtun brothers claiming to be from Charsadda,a Pashtun dominated town about 110 km away.

The real estate broker of the Haripur house,Pir Mohammed,said he rented the four-bedroom house to the two brothers,Salim and Javed Khan from Charsadda,for $150 a month.

Two months ago ISI agents took all the records of the house,said Qasi Anis Rahman,the brother of the widow who owns the house.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App