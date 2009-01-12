Denied ticket,Muradabad MP to contest against party

Denied a ticket from Sambhal,Samajwadi Partys sitting MP from Muradabad Shafiqur Rahman Barq announced on Sunday that he would contest against the partys official candidate from Sambhal Nawab Iqbal Mahmood in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

I have been a victim of injustice inflicted by the SP. I have decided to contest from Sambhal in the forthcoming elections as the party chose to ignore my claim, Barq told The Indian Express.

He,however,chose not to disclose the party from which he would be contesting against SP,saying he would make the announcement after due deliberations with his supporters. He added he had received offers from different parties .

Barqs announcement came despite SPs offer to field him from his current constituency Muradabad. The SP has yet not announced its candidate from Muradabad,anticipating Barq to agree to its offer.

Barq had staked his claim from Sambhal after the MP from the constituency,SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadavs brother Ram Gopal,got elected to the Rajya Sabha recently. Barq said that his claim on Sambhal was justified as three Assembly constituencies from Muradabad,which he claimed had his strong turk minority support base,were included in Sambhal during the delimitation process.

However,the SP announced the local Nawab Iqbal Mahmood as its candidate from Sambhal.

Barqs dissent follows a dissatisfied senior MP Saleem Shervani,who was also denied ticket from his constituency Budaun. SP has decided to field Dharmendra Yadav from Budaun.

