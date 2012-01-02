Delhi: Process to cancel certificates of unauthorised colonies begins

The Delhi government has started the process of cancelling provisional regularisation certificates of 34 unauthorised colonies based on the report of an investigation.

The government had decided to cancel provisional regularisation certificates (PRCs) of 73 after an internal inquiry conducted by Urban Development department found “gross violation” of prescribed norms in issuance of provisional regularisation certificates (PRCs) to the colonies in 2008.

Officials said the process to cancel the PRCs of 34 colonies have been set in motion.

The Delhi government had issued provisional regularisation certificates to 1,639 unauthorised colonies ahead of the Assembly polls in 2008 which have been home to around 40 lakh people and constitute important votebank.

Lt Governor Tejinder Khanna and Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had ordered inquiry into the matter in November following allegations that some “non existent” as well as “ineligible” colonies were given PRCs flouting norms.

The government aims to regularise some of the colonies ahead of municipal polls in April as the Sheila Dikshit government in 2008,while distributing the PRCs had promised to regularise the colonies if Congress came to power for the third term. However,not a single colony has been regularised so far.

