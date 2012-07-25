Decision on one-time fee after SC view on Prez reference

The empowered group of ministers (EGoM) on telecom on Tuesday deferred a decision on a one-time levy on incumbent operators for the spectrum they hold till the Supreme Court gives its opinion on the presidential reference made to it by the government.

The task before the EGoM headed by home minister P Chidambaram was to find a threshold beyond which the auction-determined price can be levied on incumbent operators like Bharti,Vodafone,Idea,Reliance Communications and Tata Teleservices. The EGoM was deliberating the issue even though it forms part of the presidential reference on which the Supreme Court is conducting hearings.

The issue was ticklish even otherwise,since the finance ministry and Planning Commission had differed with the proposal of the department of telecommunications on the issue. Further,the attorney general had also declined to give a legal opinion on the matter citing the presidential reference under process.

Meanwhile,the Union Cabinet is now likely to take up the reserve price matter at its Thursday meeting since the last weeks EGoM had sent its proposal on the matter. The EGoMs suggestion is to lower reserve price from the Trai-suggested Rs 18,110 crore for 5 MHz pan-India spectrum to either Rs 14,000 crore or Rs 15,000 crore. For CDMA spectrum,the amount would be 1.3 times this amount. The ministerial panel has also approved a deferred payment scheme and allowed operators to raise money by mortgaging spectrum with banks and financial institutions.

One-time levy was always a contentious issue. While DoT wanted the auction-determined price to be levied as a one-time charge on all the incumbent operators for the spectrum they hold for the balance period of the validity of their licences,the finance ministry and Planning Commission had opposed this. They two had espoused the alternative between levying the one-time charge either for spectrum held beyond 4.4 MHz or 6.2 MHz. FE

