Thursday, June 14, 2018
Dalit woman kills self,kids

Unable to fight poverty and hunger any longer,a Dalit woman,Sonia,allegedly died after setting herself and her three children afire in Ausane village

Written by Manoj Prasad | Ranchi | Published: May 8, 2012 12:49:08 am
Unable to fight poverty and hunger any longer,a Dalit woman,Sonia,allegedly died after setting herself and her three children afire in Ausane village under Chainpur block of Palamau district on Sunday night,the police said. Her husband Dilip Ram,a landless labourer,who was suffering from malaria,was sleeping outside their one-room hut when the incident took place.

She had committed self immolation, said Palamau SP Anup Mathew. Dilip said that he had to leave his job in a construction company in Bangalore due to his illness and after coming back home had spent all his saving in buying medicines.

