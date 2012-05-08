Dalit woman kills self,kids

Unable to fight poverty and hunger any longer,a Dalit woman,Sonia,allegedly died after setting herself and her three children afire in Ausane village under Chainpur block of Palamau district on Sunday night,the police said. Her husband Dilip Ram,a landless labourer,who was suffering from malaria,was sleeping outside their one-room hut when the incident took place.

She had committed self immolation, said Palamau SP Anup Mathew. Dilip said that he had to leave his job in a construction company in Bangalore due to his illness and after coming back home had spent all his saving in buying medicines.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App