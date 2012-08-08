Customs to work 24×7 at 8 ports, airports

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,on Tuesday stepped in to remove obstacles to international trade by allowing round-the-clock customs clearances at major ports and airports,on all days of the week.

In a statement,the prime ministers office (PMO) said that non-availability of 24×7 customs clearance and other facilities at airports and ports,is a major impediment in the international trade.

At airports and ports, cargo piles up awaiting clearances… It has now been agreed that customs clearances will now be available at identified ports and airports 24×7 in order to facilitate trade, the PMO said.

Starting on a pilot basis, 24×7 facility would be available at four major airports viz. Delhi,Bangalore,Chennai,and Mumbai,and four ports of Chennai,Kolkata,Kandla and JNPT,Mumbai.

Other arms of the government including drug controller,food safety authority and private players such as custodians,customs house agents,banks,and transporters will also have to work in tandem with the extended work hours.

