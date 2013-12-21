CPI for farm and rural workers up

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers increased to 13.43 per cent and 13.27 per cent in November this year from 12.65 per cent and 12.48 per cent,respectively mainly due rise in prices of food items. PTI

Conference Board index falls in Nov

New Delhi: The Conference Board Leading Economic Index for India declined 1.2 per cent in November. ENS

RBI tightens credit card norms

Mumbai: RBI has asked banks to treat outstandings as bad loans in case customers fail to pay the minimum due amount within a 90 period. PTI

