Court sends Mahesh Kumar to four-day CBI custody

Suspended Railway Board Member Mahesh Kumar was on Monday sent to four-day police custody of the CBI till May 9 by a Special CBI court,after the agency said that he was the main accused in the case and had not been cooperating with the investigation.

CBI prosecutor Akshay Gautam told the court of Special CBI Judge Swarana Kanta Sharma that Kumar was the fulcrum of the entire conspiracy,and was the main beneficiary from the conspiracy,as he would have been posted at a lucrative post. The investigation is at an initial stage and Kumar is evasive in his answers and is not cooperating. He is not giving proper replies to the questions being asked, said the prosecutor. The CBI had sought five-day police custody of Kumar.

Kumar (58),and eight others,including Vijay Singla,the nephew of Railways Minister Pawan Bansal,are accused of criminal conspiracy,bribery to influence public official and other charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Kumar,who was arrested on Saturday from Mumbai,was brought before the CBI court on Monday.

His advocate Avdhesh Chaudhary opposed the custody remand stating that Kumar was suffering from various ailments,he had already remained in CBI custody for three days,and disclosed whatever he knew to the agency.

