Court directs teacher to give alimony to his wife and 2 kids

A school teacher has been ordered by a Delhi court to pay Rs 6000 for maintenance to his wife,who had left him fearing for her life and those of her two daughers,following harassments for bearing the girls.

Metropolitan Magistrate Savitri asked the woman’s husband,working as a teacher in a school at Amroha in Uttar Pradesh,to give maintenance to his wife and daughters,who had fled his home after coming to know about a “conspiracy to kill her.”

Rejecting the man’s contention,opposing his wife’s plea for maintenance,the court said he has no other liability.

“Admittedly,the respondent (husband) has not paid any money for maintenance of his children,both of whom are school -going (children) and in modern days’ circumstances,a handsome amount has to be spent on the education of children and their maintenance and upkeep,” the magistrate said.

“The husband has no liability other than the petitioners (woman and her two minor daughter),I order him to pay a sum of Rs 2,000 per month to each,” the court said.

It added both the daughters are entitled for maintenance till they attain majority.

The woman,residing with her brothers in Delhi had moved the magisterial court for maintenance from her husband saying after her marriage in October 2003,she gave birth to two girl children in 2005 and 2007 respectively.

