Convert good work into political success: Gadkari to BJP CMs

In the backdrop of senior leader L K Advani criticising the BJP for not grabbing the opportunity provided by the alleged misgovernance of the UPA at the Centre,party chief Nitin Gadkari Saturday asked chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and ministers in NDA-ruled states to convert successful governance in their states to political success at the national level.

In return,Advani,who had slammed Gadkari in June over the state of affairs in the party,reportedly praised his initiative of holding a meeting of party CMs to exhort them to rise to the occasion at the concluding session.

The party president drew the attention towards the challenge of converting successful governance to political success, BJP spokesperson Prakash Javadekar said,referring to Gadkaris opening remarks at the convention of partys chief ministers here.

Gadkari sought to project the opposition alliance as National Development Alliance (NDA) for the next Lok Sabha election,asserting that NDA state governments have delivered much more inclusive development than the UPAs promise of inclusive growth.

Highlighting the alleged governance deficit and policy paralysis of the Congress-led regime at the Centre,he patted the partys chieftains in the state by saying that the party-ruled states and NDA-ruled states have performance better than non-NDA ruled states. The present over 6 per cent GDP growth rate is maintained because of the growth in BJP-ruled states. All our states have GDP growth of over 10 per cent, Javadekar quoted Gadkari as saying.

Gadkari named Narendra Modi (Gujarat),Manohar Parrikar (Goa),Premkumar Dhumal (Himachal Pradesh),Shivraj Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh) and Raman Singh (Chhattisgarh)  in that order  for their achievements.

He,however,did not mention the names of the chief ministers from Jharkhand and Karnataka among the best category.

During the meeting,the chief ministers were learnt to have shared the major governance initiatives in their states with each other. In addition,they also reportedly drew the attention of its national leadership towards the major obstacles over funds,regulatory clearances and blockade of their legislations from the central government.

Modi greets Pranab

Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi Saturday called on President Pranab Mukherjee to greet him after his election to the highest office of the country. Modi also met Vice-President Hamid Ansari to congratulate him for his re-election to the post.

