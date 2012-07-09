Conscious efforts made to vilify Modi: Advani

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls,BJP leader L K Advani has claimed that Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi has been systematically and viciously maligned like no other political leader in the entire political history of the country.
I have often felt that in Indias political history no political leader has been as systematically and viciously maligned as Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Bhai Modi, Advani has written in his latest blog faulting the medias alleged conscious effort at vilification of Modi by ignoring the complimentary observations made for him.
While Advanis observations have come in reference to the media reports on former President A P J Abdul Kalams memoirs wherein he has written in detail about his tour to riot-hit Gujarat in 2002,the remarks hold significance in the wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars golden words demanding a clean and secular prime ministerial candidate from the BJP-led NDA.
Referring to reports related to the chapter dealing with Kalams visit to Gujarat in August 2002 in his latest book,Advani has contended that the reportage related to the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee casual query contained in the book appeared an conscious effort at vilification. In contrast,he has highlighted how the media ignored Kalams actual experience that was pleasantly at variance with what he had heard before travelling to the riot-hit areas.
Dr Kalam has also referred to apprehensions he had heard that his visit may be boycotted. Dr Kalams actual experience was totally different. Modi and his government enthusiastically cooperated with Dr Kalam. Yet no newsman thought it worthwhile to report these complimentary observations of his! the BJP veteran has written in his blog.
Modi has monopoly over lying: Keshubhai
Ahmedabad: Continuing his campaign against the Gujarat Chief Minister,disgruntled BJP leader Keshubhai Patel on Sunday alleged that Narendra Modi had monopoly over lying,and questioned motives of his Sadbhavna Mission. One person has a monopoly over lying to people and misguiding them and you know this person very well, he said at a public meeting called by the Gujarat unit of Total System Change Forum here.
