Conscious efforts made to vilify Modi: Advani

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls,BJP leader L K Advani has claimed that Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi has been systematically and viciously maligned like no other political leader in the entire political history of the country.

I have often felt that in Indias political history no political leader has been as systematically and viciously maligned as Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Bhai Modi, Advani has written in his latest blog faulting the medias alleged conscious effort at vilification of Modi by ignoring the complimentary observations made for him.

While Advanis observations have come in reference to the media reports on former President A P J Abdul Kalams memoirs wherein he has written in detail about his tour to riot-hit Gujarat in 2002,the remarks hold significance in the wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars golden words demanding a clean and secular prime ministerial candidate from the BJP-led NDA.

Referring to reports related to the chapter dealing with Kalams visit to Gujarat in August 2002 in his latest book,Advani has contended that the reportage related to the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee casual query contained in the book appeared an conscious effort at vilification. In contrast,he has highlighted how the media ignored Kalams actual experience that was pleasantly at variance with what he had heard before travelling to the riot-hit areas.

Dr Kalam has also referred to apprehensions he had heard that his visit may be boycotted. Dr Kalams actual experience was totally different. Modi and his government enthusiastically cooperated with Dr Kalam. Yet no newsman thought it worthwhile to report these complimentary observations of his! the BJP veteran has written in his blog.

Modi has monopoly over lying: Keshubhai

Ahmedabad: Continuing his campaign against the Gujarat Chief Minister,disgruntled BJP leader Keshubhai Patel on Sunday alleged that Narendra Modi had monopoly over lying,and questioned motives of his Sadbhavna Mission. One person has a monopoly over lying to people and misguiding them and you know this person very well, he said at a public meeting called by the Gujarat unit of Total System Change Forum here.

