Cong to show black flags to Advani in Bihar

AICC Bihar in-charge Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday said state Congress workers would show black flags to L K Advani during his yatra starting from Chapra on 11 October. He said the workers would gherao Advani on his yatra route in eight Bihar districts and would confront him with questions on corruption in PDS,health and education services and recent BIADA scam in the state. Talking to the media for the first time here after assuming the states charge,Nirupam also hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar questioning his secular credentials for agreeing to flag off Advanis yatra. It is a doublespeak on Nitishjis part to shy away from Narendra Modi but agree to share dais with Advaniji who is facing charges in Babri mosque demolition case.

