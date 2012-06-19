Cong snubs Digvijaya over Didi remark: Not authorised to speak

As the ruling coalition came under pressure,the Congress on Monday attempted to arrest its worsening relationship with Mamata Banerjee by publicly snubbing its senior leader Digvijaya Singh for attacking the Trinamool chief. The party also renewed its appeal to Banerjee to support Pranab Mukherjees candidature for the presidentship.

Digvijaya Singh is not officially authorised to speak on behalf of the party, said a one-line Congress message that was significant for what it left unsaid rather than what it actually said. The Congresss move to mollify Mamata  that came even as the Trinamool Congress struck a defiant posture in Kolkata on Monday evening,threatening to pull out its ministers from the government  appeared to have been made keeping in mind the larger implications on coalition politics.

We are not afraid of indirect threats, Trinamool leader and Minister of State Sudip Bandopadhyaya told reporters after a meeting of the Trinamool Congress chaired by Banerjee. We are ready to submit our resignations anytime.

Attacking the Trinamool chief in TV interviews a day earlier,the senior AICC general secretary had dubbed her as erratic and immature and suggested that the partys patience with her was running out. Virtually putting pressure on the alliance,he had indicated that the Congress will not go beyond a point to mollify Mamata. All efforts have been made to console her,accept her views,accept her tantrums…. Beyond a certain limit,the decision is hers…. There is a limit to which you can bend to…. There are certain eventualities,which if it cannot be avoided have to be faced, Singh had said.

Distancing itself from Singhs comments,the Congress on Monday evening reiterated that the Trinamool is an ally of the UPA and said questions on its walking out are based on erroneous assumption. Repeatedly sidestepping questions on the subject,party spokesperson Manish Tewari also said questions on the Samajwadi Party joining the UPA too are very hypothetical. He refused to expand on the gag order on Digvijaya except to say that the message was according to party directive.

Pointing out that Pranab Mukherjee had described the Trinamool chief as his sister and had made a personal appeal to vote for him in the Presidential election,Tewari added that the Congress too would like West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader to support the candidature of Mukherjee.

The party also hailed former President A P J Abdul Kalams decision to opt out of the race as appropriate. Former President Kalam is a very distinguished person. We have highest respect for him. We hold him in high esteem. If in his wisdom,he has taken a decision,it must obviously be an appropriate decision, Tewari said.

For Digvijaya Singh,this is not the first time that the AICC has distanced or disapproved of his remarks. He was earlier pulled up for crossing paths with Home Minister P Chidambaram on the approach in tackling Naxalism. He had also taken contradictory position with the government on the Batla House encounter.

