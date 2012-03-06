Cong office deserted

Till about a week back,Congress workers talked of getting a majority and forming the government in Uttar Pradesh. But today,on the eve of counting of votes,the mood at the party office was visibly subdued.

The office wore a deserted look,and none of the senior leaders were present. With state Congress president Rita Bahuguna Joshi at her house,there were only a few workers and spokespersons.

But the few who were around rubbished the exit polls which predicted that the Congress would end up fourth,after the SP,BSP and BJP. We must not have performed as bad as they are showing. Rahulji has really worked hard, said a party worker.

Another Congress member tried to explain the absence of crowds. Here,people come only after big leaders. If there are no leaders,there are no crowds. This silence will be broken only after the results tomorrow, he said.

Pointing to the war of words between Union Steel Minister Beni Prasad Verma and P L Punia,chairman of the National SC/ST Commission,being played out on one of the news channels,a party worker remarked,no wonder people are laughing at us. That set off a discussion on the partys mistakes in the elections.

A little distance away,a small crowd gathered outside Rita Bahuguna Joshis house. She had just returned from a visit to the dentist. I utilised these three days after the last phase of polling to get all my medical check-ups done, she said. The results will be better than they are showing.

To a question on whether the predictions can be trusted,she replied: Ill be available at the party office after 11:30 am tomorrow.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App