Cong MPs want clarity from Rahul on ties with NCP

Even as NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said his party would jointly contest the next Lok Sabha and Assembly polls with the Congress,the Congress camp has remained anxious with party MPs seeking clarity on the issue of coalition from party vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

At a meeting with Rahul here on Saturday,some MPs were said to have cited Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawars recent comments regarding the chief ministerial candidate and demanded the party should review its relations with the NCP. A section of MPs wanted the Congress to go in for elections on its own claiming the party would still manage to retain over 15 Lok Sabha seats. It had won 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2009.

Rahul Gandhi was said to have observed that in politics,certain compromises can be made but you have to draw a line. He advised MPs to be united to strengthen the party.

