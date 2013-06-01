Cong misusing IB,says BJP,warns it will harm national security

The BJP Friday accused the Congress of misusing the Intelligence Bureau and warned that this would harm national security.

We fear IB too is being misused by the UPA government. It is not the first time the IB is being misused by the Congress; earlier it was used to spy on opponents and to tap phones of prominent leaders, BJP spokesperson Nirmala Sitharaman said,referring to the CBI issuing summons to an IB officer in the Ishrat Jahan case.

IB is being made to withdraw affidavits from the courts as an when the home minister is being changed. In this case,a CBI inspector shall go into all factors leading to IBs sharing of information with the state police. Due to IBs flip-flops in cases which have serious national security implications at the bidding of its political masters,the entire security apparatus and indeed national security itself at risk, Sitharaman said. The BJP cautions the Congress that misusing IB for political gains may affect our national security.

Changing affidavits and exposing IB officers to CBI investigators,she feared would lead to an environment of trust deficit among intelligence and security agencies that can threaten the entire security framework of the country by exposing IB to political whims.

The comments are significant as this is the first time the BJP has accused the Congress of misusing the premier intelligence agency.

