Concerned over poor IAY work in Gujarat,Jairam writes to Modi

A day after Budget 2013 revealed that his Rural Development Ministry had failed to spend funds allocated to it for various flagship schemes,Jairam Ramesh on Friday expressed concern to Chief Minister Narendra Modi over the implementation of Indira Awas Yojana in Gujarat.

Ramesh had earlier said weak administrative and absorptive capacity of states was a major reason for poor absorption of allocated funds  Rs 55,000 crore of Rs 76,000 crore was utilised  by his ministry in 2012-13.

This year,IAY,a flagship social welfare scheme to provide housing for rural poor,has been allocated Rs 15,184 crore,up from Rs 11,075 crore in 2012-13.

In a letter to Modi,Ramesh pointed out that Gujarat had built just 99,925 houses in 2012-13,well short of the target of 1,36,470 houses. The first installment of Rs 134.24 crore as the central share (75 percent) was released in the beginning of this year. The installment was released for only 16 districts as other districts could not avail the second installment during 2011-12. Further,during 2012-13,out of 26 districts we have received proposals for second installment from 11 districts only, he wrote.

The letter comes as a time when the clamour is growing in the BJP to make Modi,touted by his supporters as the development man,the candidate for prime minister in 2014.

Modi himself has often claimed that he has stepped up infrastructure development in an efficient manner

in Gujarat.

