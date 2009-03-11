Communal clash in Bareilly,one killed

ONE youth was shot dead and two dozen people seriously injured in a communal clash which broke out when the Barawafat procession was being taken out in Fareedpur area of Bareilly district on Tuesday. The incident took place after a part of the procession broke away from the planned route and moved into a sensitive locality.

Two clashes took place. Initially,the mobs fought in the morning and,later exchanged fire and brick-bats in the afternoon, said Bareilly Range IG Javed Akhtar. The clashing mobs also burnt about half-a-dozen kiosks and some vehicles. The DM and the DIG are camping along with a heavy contingent of the PAC and paramilitary forces to maintain peace,added Akhtar.

The first clash was triggered around 9 am when stones were pelted at a Barawafat procession in Fareedpur area. Those participating in the procession retaliated in the same manner.

After discussing the issue with members of both communities,the police allowed resumption of the procession in the afternoon. Stones were again thrown on the procession. This time,both groups exchanged fire and a stray bullet hit a youth Vinod (30),causing his death on the spot.

It took over two hours for the police to control the situation by firing in the air and resorting to a lathi-charge.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App