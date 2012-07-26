Commodity prices: Rupee is spoilsport

With a depreciation of 26 per cent since August 2011,the rupee has turned out to be the most important factor influencing the commodity prices in India. This,in turn,has been adding to inflationary pressures while giving a persisting headache to the countrys policy makers,especially the Reserve Bank of India.

Since August 2011,the depreciation of the rupee has emerged as a major upside risk to the inflation trajectory. Even though global commodity prices moderated,the sharp depreciation of the rupee more than offset the impact of declining commodity prices, the RBI says. The rupee which was quoting at around 44 has now fallen to 56.16 level (Wednesday closing level). As emerging economies like India have a higher share of commodities in their consumption baskets,higher commodity prices are exerting a high pressure on inflation in these economies.

Though global commodity prices have softened,India was unable to take advantage of the situation due to the rupee fall. With imports becoming costlier as a result of the rupee fall,prices in India remained high.

Take oil for example. Due to the sharp depreciation (20 per cent y-o-y and 7 per cent in 2012 against the USD) of the exchange rate,oil is still costly in rupee terms (up 11 per cent y-o-y),higher than budgetary assumptions, said a note by Deutsche Bank.

Indias trade deficit shrunk to $10.3 billion in June from $16.3 billion in May,the lowest in 15 months. While lower oil prices are partly responsible for the drop in the oil import bill,the rupee depreciation is starting to narrow the non-oil import bill. Gold imports are also down as a result. As the lagged effect of rupee depreciation plays out,we expect the current account deficit to narrow to around 3 per cent of GDP in FY13 from a record high of 4.2 per cent in FY12, says Sonal Verma,economist,Nomura.

The RBI says the path of global commodity prices in 2012-13 is uncertain. On current assessment,during the year,Indian basket crude oil prices could average around $120/barrel,but both upside and downside risks to this projection remain large.

The slow growth in advanced economies and the deceleration in China coupled with the fact that commodity prices have hardened significantly in the past two years provide some hope that prices may correct somewhat during the course of the year,the central bank says.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App