City Lights: Office space absorption in top 8 cities down 32%

Office space absorption in top 8 cities down 32%

Top eight Indian cities witnessed a decline of 32 per cent in absorption of office spaces during the January-March period this year,compared to the previous quarter,realty consultant Cushman & Wakefield said. In its report,the global consultant said Mumbai,Kolkata and Ahmedabad were the only markets that showed increase in absorption rate. During the first quarter of 2012,the total absorption stood at 7.03 million sq ft as against the supply of 6.80 million sq ft of spaces in the eight cities  Ahmedabad,Bangalore,Chennai,Hyderabad,Kolkata,Mumbai,NCR and Pune. In contrast to the overall average,Mumbai,Kolkata and Ahmedabad saw their absorption rate going up by 35 per cent,33.7 per cent and 5.6 per cent respectively,the report said. During the quarter,the National Capital Region witnessed low absorption with just 0.55 million sq ft due to cautious approach followed by companies.

Godrej Properties to develop residential project in Kolkata

Real estate developer Godrej Properties has entered into an agreement for developing about 1.36 acre of land in the posh area of Alipore in Kolkata on a joint venture basis. The project is expected to be launched in January,2013 and is estimated to be completed in 3 years,the company said. The project is envisioned as a luxury project with modern specifications and will be 14 storeys tall,it added. This would be the fourth project by the company in Kolkata.

Parsvnath to sell 1.18 acre land in New Delhi

Realty firm Parsvnath Developers said the sale process of its 1.18 acre of land near Connaught Place in the national capital is under progress and the company has appointed Jones Lang LaSalle India to advise on this deal. In a filing to the BSE,Parsvnath said building plans for the development and construction has already been approved by the concerned authorities. The

company is expecting to raise about Rs 700 crore from sale of this land. It would utilise the fund to cut is debt,which is at present around Rs 1,250 crore.

