Strong growth in commercial banking and mortgage businesses pushed the post-tax profit of Citi India by 35 per cent to Rs 1,922 crore in the year ended March against Rs 1,424 crore in the previous year.

Pre-tax profit rose 37 per cent to Rs 3,297 crore in the reporting year,up from Rs 2,402 crore in FY11,while its assets rose 15 per cent to Rs 1,28,428 crore from Rs 1,11,586 crore,the bank said in a statement. The good numbers are driven by growth in the commercial banking segment,higher trade assets for global banking customers and growth in the mortgage business,the American lender said.

The bank also saw its net non-performing loans dip to 0.9 per cent from 1.2 per cent in the previous year.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App