CISF thwarts fresh Naxal bid to attack NMDC mines

An encounter was reported between CISF personnel and suspected Naxals near the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) mines in Kirandul district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday night. The incident comes nearly a fortnight after six CISF personnel were killed in an ambush with Naxals.

Officials said no one was injured in the incident and that they managed to abort a possible strike attempt by the Naxals who were all dressed in black uniforms.

Official sources said the movement was noticed around 9 pm on Sunday and there was heavy firing by the CISF personnel. We had to take positions on watchtowers and had to fire grenades to scare them away. Our men also fired from AK-47 rifles, said a CISF source.

