China’s new defence zone unenforceable,says Japan,as row escalates

Chinas new maritime air defense zone is unenforceable and dangerous,Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday,in a continuing war of words over air space that includes the area above islands claimed by both.
Abe told a parliamentary session that Chinas declaration of an air defense identification zone alters the state of affairs in the East China Sea and escalates a tense situation. The measures by the Chinese side have no validity whatsoever for Japan,and we demand China revoke any measures that could infringe upon the freedom of flight in international airspace, Abe said. It can invite an unexpected occurrence and it is a very dangerous thing as well.
On Saturday,Beijing issued a map of the zone and a set of rules which say all aircraft must notify Chinese authorities and are subject to emergency military measures if they do not identify themselves or obey Beijings orders.
Earlier Monday,Chinas Foreign Ministry said it had complained to the United States over its irresponsible remarks about Chinas drawing up of the zone for the disputed islands,which are administered by Japan.
