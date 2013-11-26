China’s new defence zone unenforceable,says Japan,as row escalates

Chinas new maritime air defense zone is unenforceable and dangerous,Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday,in a continuing war of words over air space that includes the area above islands claimed by both.

Abe told a parliamentary session that Chinas declaration of an air defense identification zone alters the state of affairs in the East China Sea and escalates a tense situation. The measures by the Chinese side have no validity whatsoever for Japan,and we demand China revoke any measures that could infringe upon the freedom of flight in international airspace, Abe said. It can invite an unexpected occurrence and it is a very dangerous thing as well.

On Saturday,Beijing issued a map of the zone and a set of rules which say all aircraft must notify Chinese authorities and are subject to emergency military measures if they do not identify themselves or obey Beijings orders.

Earlier Monday,Chinas Foreign Ministry said it had complained to the United States over its irresponsible remarks about Chinas drawing up of the zone for the disputed islands,which are administered by Japan.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App