China shares end flat

China’s key stock index closed flat on Friday,dropping 1 per cent on the week,weighed by large cap issues,while speculative investors flocked into small cap new energy firms seen gaining from sizable government spending.

Retail investors,who account for more than two-thirds of turnover,tend to buy and sell specific sectors in a herd-like manner,with a focus on policy measures key in making trading decisions.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,842.4 points,remaining below the 250-day moving average,now at 2,873 points. Analysts expect the index to stabilise around the moving average in the near term with recent falls far below that mark,seen as excessive.

Property issues also gained with Shanghai’s sub-property index up 1.3 per cent.

