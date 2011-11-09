Follow Us:
China Oct car sales up 1.4 pct

After two consecutive years of breakneck expansion,China's auto market is returning to a more subdued growth pattern.

Written by Agencies | Beijing | Published: November 9, 2011 1:04:36 pm
China’s car sales in October rose 1.4 percent from a year earlier to 1.22 million units,the official China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Wednesday.

That compared with a year-on-year rise of 8.8 percent in September,when sales totalled 1.32 million units,CAAM data showed.

After two consecutive years of breakneck expansion,China’s auto market is returning to a more subdued growth pattern. Sales marked their first monthly decline in May,when they fell 0.1 percent from a year earlier,but have stabilised since.

The cooling has been attributed to the cancellation of government tax incentives as well as local government initiatives aimed at easing ever-worsening traffic congestion.

