China may not face major slowdown: WB

Chinas economy faces growing risks from Europes sovereign debt crisis and from debt held by local Chinese governments but it could engineer a soft landing by easing monetary policy,the World Bank said on Tuesday.

In a semi-annual East Asia and Pacific economic update,the World Bank nudged up its 2011 growth forecast for China but expects growth to moderate from next year as overseas economies slow and Beijing steers the economy to rely less on investment and manufacturing.

The lender also slashed growth forecasts for developing Asia,excluding China,due to weak export demand from developed countries and as widespread flooding has hit Thailands manufacturing base.

On balance,we believe that while there are issues (in China),they are being managed and the magnitude of those issues does not add up to something that would lead necessarily to a major slowdown as some have talked about, Bert Hofman,World Bank chief economist for East Asia and the Pacific,said.

China will grow 9.1 per cent this year,the World Bank said,slightly higher than the banks previous forecast of 9.0 per cent growth issued in March. In 2012,growth will slow to 8.4 per cent,it said.

China can continue growing at a 9 to 10 per cent per annum pace for the foreseeable future,based on the experience of other countries with a per capita gross domestic product of around $5,000,Hofman said,which is slightly more than Chinas per capita GDP.

Chinas growth this year is below last years level as weakening external demand has hurt investment and exports,the bank said.

