Ceasefire violation: BSF lodges protest with Pak Rangers

The BSF has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan Rangers over ceasefire violation in forward areas along Indo-Pak border in Samba sector in which one Indian jawan was injured.

In the fourth ceasefire violation this month,Pakistani troops opened fire along Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on December 30,injuring the Border Security Force jawan. We have lodged a strong protest with Pakistan Rangers over firing and ceasefire violation at a flag meeting on International Border (IB) in Samba sector yesterday, a senior BSF officer said.

Pakistan Rangers denied their involvement in firing during the meeting when the BSF raised the issue with them, he said,adding this is their usual reply that they do not know about the incident.

A team of BSF officers led by the Commandant of 82 Battalion S C Yadav had held a flag meeting with Pak Rangers led by Commander Lt Col Raja Shahid at Khowara Post along IB in Samba district.

On December 22,Pakistani troops had targeted Indian posts with over 700 rounds of small arms fire to give cover to a group of infiltrating militants along the LoC in Poonch district.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App