CCI gives clean chit to private airlines in cartelisation case

Anti-trust regulatory body Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given a clean chit to the countrys private airline companies  Kingfisher,Indigo,Spice Jet and Jet Airways  in the case pertaining to higher fares charged at the backdrop of an Air India strike called on April 26 last year.

The case was referred to the commission by the ministry of corporate affairs in May last year asking CCI to probe whether these airline companies had exorbitantly hiked fares owing to a shortage in seats because of the Air India stir.

The commission had also been asked to specifically probe whether the consumers were forced to purchase tickets online closer to the date of departure.

In an extensive probe conducted by the director-general office of the commission,the CCI had sent probe letters to Jet Airways and JetLite,Kingfisher,Spice Jet,GoAir and Indigo. Apart from that,two statements from travel agencies  Balmer Lawrie and Ashoka Travellers and Tours  were also recorded. The commission sent notices to makemytrip.com and yatra.com.

In the final investigation report,the DG noted that no airline enjoys a market of 20 per cent or more. It noted that airlines follow a dynamic pricing principle and their fare slabs are designed from the lowest to the highest. The prices of tickets rise steadily as one moves closer to the date of departure.

The commission states,According to DG,almost every airline has shown increase in number of seats in higher buckets during the period of the strike in comparison to the pre-strike period. The DG however concluded in its report that there is no express or tacit agreement,resulting in cartelisation amongst the airlines. It also observed that the load factor of other airlines had also increased.

Hence it has concluded that hike in air fares between April and May when the Air India workers suspended operations was more a result of response of airlines to the factors of general market conditions,seasonality and not due to anti-competitive practices followed by the airlines. fe

