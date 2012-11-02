CBI chargesheets 2 in Assam coal racket

The CBI has unearthed a major scam related to the diversion of coal allotted for distribution at subsidised prices to small and marginal users in Assam. The probe agency has chargesheeted two persons,including the former MD of Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation,in this connection.

According to the case,while Coal India had allotted 36,000 metric tonnes of coal to AIIDC for distribution to some small and marginal users like brick kilns and tea estates,this coal was sold in the open market instead of going to the intended beneficiaries. The estimated value of the coal that found way to the open market was Rs 3.5 crore,CBI sources said.

The scam dates back to 2008-2010.

CBI sources said the coal was to be supplied to small and marginal users (whose annual consumption is below 4200 MT) at Rs 3,345 per tonne. But the AIIDC which was entrusted with the task by the state government engaged Mahalaxmi Continental Ltd,owned by Naveen Gupta alias Naveen Singhal,which,in turn,sold off more than 20,000 tonnes of the said quota in the open market at much higher prices. The AIIDC and Singhals company made a list of 84 fake beneficiaries to show that the coal was distributed,the sources said. A chargesheet filed by the CBI in a court here Wednesday named Nur Mohammad,the then managing director of AIIDC,for having allegedly joined hands with Gupta alias Singhal. The agency has written to the government to take departmental action against Deepa Kumar K,the then area sales manager of Coal Indias North Eastern Coalfields (NEC).

While the rules specifically provided for submission of a monthly report to the government and Coal India on the disbursement of subsidised coal to the beneficiaries,AIIDC never did so,the CBI said.

The CBI is investigating another case of diversion of subsidised coal to the open market,the chargesheet of which is likely to be submitted in the next couple of weeks. This case relates to a cement company in Meghalaya,and it has been registered in this connection.

