Caste no bar: Clearing the air on Census 2011

With the debate on the necessity of a caste-based census splitting the government,senior bureaucrat P S Krishnan,who advised the Centre on OBC quotas in higher educational institutions and was consulted for the backward Muslim quotas in Andhra Pradesh,is now attempting to debunk some of the alleged myths. Krishnan has written to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,Congress president Sonia Gandhi,Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi,Home Minister P Chidambaram and BJPs spokesperson Nirmala Sitharaman to counter exaggerations and falsehoods being spread to sabotage the Census. Excerpts from his letter:

Task is manageable and need not be chaotic:

The number of entries of BCs in central lists which are state-wise add up for all states to 1,963,which is virtually equal to the total number of SC and ST entries for all states,viz.,1,932 (SC 1,234 and ST 698). Therefore,the magnitude of work pertaining to BCs is more or less equal to the magnitude of work in respect of SCs and STs.

No difference between central list and state list in most states:

For all states taken together,the difference between the central list and state lists would be not more than 10 per cent,most of it in three states. Similarly,the central list of BCs for the relevant state/UT should now be supplied to each enumerator.

No benefits:

The reply of a respondent regarding his being SC,ST or BC is no basis for that individual becoming eligible for reservation or for any other benefits earmarked for these categories. One needs to get caste certificates to avail the benefit.

Different lists of BCs for states: This is also true of SCs and STs. For example,the most numerous castes of SCs of south Indian states,namely,Adi Dravidar,Arundatiyar and Devandrakulathor (Tamil Nadu)),Mala and Madiga (Andhra Pradesh),Holeya and Madiga (Karnataka) Pulaya/ Cherumar,Sambavar,Siddanar (Kerala) do not find place in any of the state lists of North India. In some instances,the same caste of SC is known by different names in different south Indian states. Similarly,the largest single caste of North Indian states,namely,Chamar / Jatav is not in the SC lists for the southern states. This is also true of STs.

A caste which is BC in one state is not BC in another state:

This is also true of SCs and STs. For example,Banjara/ Lambada/ Lambadi is an SC in Delhi and Karnataka,an ST in Andhra Pradesh and a BC in Maharashtra. Vannan,the clothes-washing caste of Kerala is in the SC list,but the same caste is in the BC list in Tamil Nadu except those small parts of Tamil Nadu which were earlier part of Travancore. Wadder in Andhra Pradesh is a BC caste,but in Karnataka and the Travancore-Cochin part of Kerala,they are SC.

Certain castes in SC list as well as BC list of the same state:

An example mentioned is that of Dhobi in Delhi and other North Indian states. Dhobi is in the SC list,but Muslims and Christians belonging to that caste in the same State are not SC in the light of the proviso to clause (3) of the Presidential schedules of SCs. Therefore,Dhobis who are Muslims and Christians find place in the BC list. This need not pose any difficulty in the Census operation.

Some states do not have BC lists:

There are also states which do not have SC lists as there are no SCs there (Nagaland,Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep). There are states which do not have ST lists as there are no STs there (Delhi,Haryana,Punjab). Similarly,there are no BC lists in certain states as there are no BCs there,mainly some states of the North East.

Some states have a sub-category of Most Backward Classes:

This is also not a problem. Categorisation of BCs into two or more sub-categories with separate sub-quotas has been in existence in a number of states since a long time. Such categorisation is justified and necessary,reflecting different levels of backwardness.

Problem posed by persons belonging to religions which do not recognise the caste system:

It has been well-established in the Censuses of 1901 onwards that the social system prevailing among people who follow religions which do not recognise the caste system is also permeated by stratification and hierarchy,and in India by a hierarchy of castes / caste-like communities or social groups,and the socially and educationally backward castes/ caste-like communities or social groups following other religions have been included in lists of BCs.

By going with the authorised notified central BC list for each state,the enumerator will be able to easily and correctly record as BCs those respondents following religions which do not recognise the caste system but who belong to the groups which are included in the central BC list.

