Call meeting of CMs: Jaya to PM

Maintaining her opposition to the proposed formation of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC),Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Monday urged the Prime Minister to convene a meeting of Chief Ministers to discuss the matter,even as she agreed to sent the Chief Secretary,Home Secretary and DG of Police to the meeting convened by the Union Home Ministry on March 12.

As the proposal to set up the national body has prompted Chief Ministers of several states to express their concern directly to the Prime Minister,and since larger issues concerning the Constitution were involved,a meeting chaired by the Union Home Secretary was not enough, she said in a letter sent on Monday.

One of the first CMs to raise voice against the proposal,Jayalalithaa requested Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to convene a meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the States at your level after circulating a background paper that will speak about the roles of the Centre and the States and offer insights as to how they can work together in this national effort.

When contemplating a Counter Terrorism Centre at the national level,a process of consultation through a formal communication should have been initiated with the States, she said,pointing out that fighting the scourge of terrorism was a national priority that requires a coordinated effort on the part of the States and the Centre. Sharing intelligence,remaining prepared,advanced equipment and training were key for it.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App