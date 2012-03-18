CAG raps Gujarat for ruining PSU

In a damning indictment of the Gujarat government for mismanagement of the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC),the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has said the state-owned public sector unit,once flush with funds,stands nearly ruined because of faulty investments and administrative decisions,leading to a loss of around Rs 7,000 crore.

In its report,to be tabled in the state Assembly on March 30,the CAG has observed that the company became a tool for benefiting private players.

The company (GSPC),in a consortium,submitted a bid for KG block in Andhra without properly assessing technical and financial issues. As a result,against the estimated drilling cost of $102.23 million… the actual drilling cost was $1,302.88 million (Rs 5,920.27 crore), the CAG notes in its report for the year ending March 2011.

Against the estimated exploration cost of $109.70 million,the actual cost incurred was $1404.86 million,and still the outcome was much below the claim,the report says.

The CAG also criticised the GSPC management for the deal with Canada-based Geo Global Resources Inc,which was its partner in the venture.

The main reason for the incorrect estimation was adoption of deficient geological model prepared by Geo Global Resources Inc, the CAG report notes,adding that the Canadian firm was not asked by the GSPC to make any financial contribution during the exploration phase. As a result,the company incurred GGRs share of $175.07 million (Rs 780.81 crore) towards the exploration cost and suffered a loss of interest of Rs 104.14 crore during 2007-11, the report says.

According to the CAG report,an unreasonable time of 14 to 106 months (2006-11) was taken to complete environment impact studies in eight of the nine domestic blocks.

RIL platform in GSPC area

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL),a private sector enterprise,installed a control and riser platform unilaterally in the area of the K G block licensed to the GSPC on which no other operator has any right without the consent of the company/GOI, the CAG report says.

Highlighting other lapses in GSPCs functioning,the report says,During 2006-11,the total revenue from trading of gas was Rs 19,245.39 crore and the revenue from sale of its own production of gas and oil was Rs 1,563.63 crore,which indicated that the PSU was focusing on trading than production.

GSPC loss,Adanis gain

The GSPC also caused loss of Rs 70.54 crore to itself,while benefiting Adani Energy (Gujarat) Ltd. Though the company purchased (2006-09) gas on spot price,it sold it at a price which was lesser than the purchase price by Rs 5.23,which resulted in extension of undue benefit of Rs 70.54 crore to Adani Energy (Gujarat) Ltd, says the report.

