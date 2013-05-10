Bullion India offers gold,silver investment feature online

Bullion India today launched a unique platform,makes investing in small quantities of pure physical gold and silver online at the lowest possible price with the option of door-step deliveries or free storage.

The company that caters to the bullion investment needs,charges no commission or brokerage to the end clients. The bars,which are 24 carat pure,comply with international standards; and stored with professional security agency vaults with complete security and full insurance. In fact,Bullion India plans to introduce a Business Associate network initiative across Punjab in order to change the way people invest in these precious metals and also plans to open a delivery centre in Chandigarh.

Ketan Kothari,Executive Director,Bullion India,said,Bullion India is the best platform through which retail customers can own gold and silver bars in small denominations at the lowest prices. This is ideal for those who want to invest in the physical form because they can buy,sell,hold and ask for delivery these bars in a simple,easy and a convenient manner along with several advantages such as no storage fee,free insurance,no account opening charges and no brokerage. We want to expand our network to explain these benefits to people; help them keep a track of their investments on the live wholesale prices displayed on Bullion India web trader; and assist them to access account information/ trading history as and when required. With a price correction,Bullion India helps retail participants buy physical gold and silver at the running prices,thus passing on the advantage in a live environment

Sachin Kothari,Executive Director,Bullion India,added,Bullion India is the only available single pan India brand providing pure gold and silver coins at real prices online and still use them physically. We will also promote Bullion India through our Associate network to assist people to grab the opportunity of adding gold and silver to their financial portfolio. Bullion Indias objective is to provide a one stop solution for investments in gold and silver at the most competitive price,with options of physical delivery!

Kothari claimed that the advantages of investing in pure gold and silver through Bullion India include availability,affordability,purity,free storage and insurance,no brokerage,low spread,ease of opening account,ease of operation,minimum documentation and delivery at doorstep.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App