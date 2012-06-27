Builder fined Rs 2 lakh for deficiency in service

A builder from Dombivili has been fined Rs two lakh by the Thane District Consumer Redressel Forum for allegedly providing deficient services to his customers.

Forum president R B Somani and member Jyoti Iyer have in their order warned that if the builder fails to comply with the orders of the Forum,action would be taken against him under Sections 25 and 27 of the Consumer Protection Act.

The Forum has also ordered the builder to pay an additional sum of Rs 25,000 to the complainants towards legal expenses.

The case relates to one Gangadeep Cooperative Housing Society which was constructed by Dombivili-based K U Patil & Enterprises.

A total of 21 persons purchased tenements from the builder and the latter promised to get the society formed and also provide water connections.

According to the complaint,the builder had not obtained the completion and occupation certificate and as the builder had not provided water connection,the occupants had to go for it on their own expenses.

He had also promised to get the conveyance deed done and transfer the property in the name of the society,the complaint said.

The Forum also stated in its order that in case the respondent fails to pay the compensation,he would be liable to pay an interest at the rate of 9 percent per annum from the date of complaint to the date of realisation of the amount.

